A young Luke Combs fan named Jaxon is thrashing and head banging in his car seat as if the "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer was right in front of him singing. Perhaps soon, he might be!

Pat Still, a morning radio deejay at KNCI in Sacramento, Calif., shared this video of Jaxon on Wednesday (June 16). The boy, he explains, was born with cataracts and can't see much beyond six feet in front of him. But you don't need 20/20 vision to appreciate a great country song.

The 13-second video was amplified by Combs, who quote tweeted the video, saying it inspired him.

"Jaxon, that’s the kinda energy I need at every show," he says. "You tell me where and the tickets are on me. Keep rockin, buddy!"

Combs does have a pair of California tour dates on his 2021 What You See Is What You Get Tour, which begins on Tuesday night (June 22) in Albuquerque, N.M. He's among the first artists to return to the road with a full tour this year, doing so 15 months after all tours were canceled due to the pandemic.

The song "Beer Never Broke My Heart" was the lead single from the What You See Is What You Get album, released in 2019. It was a multi-week No. 1 hit.

Like so many country singers, Combs keeps an eye out for kids who are supportive of his music, especially those with medical conditions. In October 2019, the superstar spotted a young fan named Hudson in the crowd, holding a sign supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and invited him to the stage.