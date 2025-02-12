(Whitehouse, Texas) - Super Bowl LIX turned into a nightmare of a game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. From the opening kickoff you could see that the Philadelphia Eagles came ready to play. The game ended with those Eagles pummeling the Chiefs 40-22, stopping Kansas City's bid to win three championships in a row.

There was some other action off the field involving Patrick Mahomes, in particular, his father. A couple of days before the Super Bowl, Mahomes, Sr. was enjoying some time on Bourbon Street in New Orleans when former rival, pitcher John Rocker, approached Mahomes. That's when the altercation began.

Patrick Mahomes, Sr. Involved in Altercation Super Bowl Weekend

But was this altercation really a heated battle between two men who don't like each other much? Maybe, maybe not. John Rocker, a former relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, was well known for his fiery and confrontational persona. He's also made racist remarks and derogatory comments about women.

You can't hear everything that John Rocker says to Mahomes but it seems the meeting started calmly but quickly escalated. That escalation may have something to do with a series of tweets Rocker made about Mahomes' son.



But Was This for Real or a Publicity Stunt?

Why would I ask that question? Well, it is mentioned in an article by athlonsports.com that Rocker and Mahomes will reportedly duke it out in a boxing match during Barstool Sports' Rough N' Rowdy event later this year. If that's the case, this could have been nothing more than a stunt to promote the fight. Whether it's a real beef or just a stunt, this altercation does look very real and we're all glad that it didn't go any further than what it did. Watch video of the confrontation below:

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: The History of How the Texas Barbecue We Love Got Its Start

READ MORE: Texas Man Uses Makeshift Crapper as Deer Blind, Gets Busted

Know What These Flag Colors Mean Before Heading to a Texas Beach When visiting a beach this summer, you'll notice some different colored flags at a guard station or on the beach. Here's what those colors mean. Gallery Credit: Canva