(Henderson County, Texas) - We are past hunting season so it's odd that this story has just now made into the news. One thing about this story is you have to give props to the man for his creativity. Game wardens, however, were not amused.

Deer blinds are perfectly legal to use when hunting. It was what this man used, and the fact he didn't have permission to be on that property, that got him busted. What we don't know if the man used his "toilet stand" while hunting. That could've made for a smelly situation.

Texas Man Uses Makeshift Crapper as Deer Blind

In November of 2024, a Henderson County man was busted by game wardens. They had been investigating this individual for a while. Wardens decided to set up a hidden trail camera to hopefully catch the man.

Sure enough, on the first day of hunting season, the man was caught on camera on the property without permission and using a port-a-potty as his deer blind. Clever, but the land owner and game wardens were not amused (KHOU).

Man was Charged and the Deer Blind was Removed

Game wardens charged the man and he was forced to removed the "toilet stand" from the property. I mean, the unidentified man can certainly get an "A" for his creativity in deer blind choices. He gets an "F" for his choice of locations to hunt.

If you're going to hunt on someone's property, you gotta get permission. If I was that land owner, I would have gotten a laugh out of the whole situation but still kicked him off my property (tpwd.texas.gov).

