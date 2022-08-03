There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.

Here are the details of the story. A Tyler resident called police on Thursday, July 28, to report that a man dressed in nothing but an adult diaper, shoes and a facemask was running from his backyard. The man baby as I will call him from now on jumped into a silver truck and sped away. The caller was able to get a picture of the truck and it's license plate. Police determined that this man baby is a resident of Whitehouse. Whitehouse police say that they have received numerous complaints about this man but he hasn't done anything illegal yet so police can't arrest the man baby.

If the man baby is in somebody's yard without permission, isn't that trespassing?

Well, not necessarily. If you look at the Texas Penal Code, Section 30.05, Criminal Trespass, it states:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS. A person commits an offense if the person enters or remains on or in property of another, including residential land, agricultural land, a recreational vehicle park, a building, a general residential operation operating as a residential treatment center, or an aircraft or other vehicle, without effective consent

That "effective consent" includes:

Notice that entrance is forbidden, i.e., a "No Trespassing" sign clearly posted

Told to leave but then didn't

The sad thing about this man baby is that he probably needs some kind of mental health help. Hopefully he has some family members that can try to get him the help that he needs so he can stop acting like this. Sadly, what he is doing could turn into a very bad situation.

