One of America’s Largest Restaurants is Coming to Whitehouse, TX

This is great news for Chalupa lovers in East Texas, as one of the largest fast food restaurants in the U.S. has its sights set on Whitehouse, TX. Now, it could be thanks to the Patrick Mahomes affect -- we can't prove that -- but we also can't not prove it either.

A new Taco Bell is coming to Whitehouse. The new location will be at 720 Highway 110 North in Whitehouse, and will reportedly bring around 25 new jobs to the area, according Taco Bell officials.

Did you know that when it comes to fast food, Taco Bell is one of the most healthy options you'll find? It's not something the seem to want to advertise, but it's true. Over the past 10 years they have retooled their menu to offer up healthier options, a big reason for this is reducing the sodium content in their food.

And while McDonald's still reigns supreme when it comes to fast food sales, Taco Bell is not slacking. The fast food Mexican-themed joint recently surpassed Burger King in sales, and their brand is "ranked #143 in the list of Global Top 1000 Brands, as rated by customers of Taco Bell. Their current valuation is $32.95B."

Of course the newest East Texas Taco Bell is not its only location here there are dozens in and around Tyler and Longview. But now folks in Whitehouse won't have to run as far when they want to "make a run for the border."

The groundbreaking ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Taco Bell.

