A Texas man who was precariously perched on top of a crane in heavy rain for over 24 hours is now in police custody in Dallas, Texas.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Singleton Boulevard in Dallas, Texas. According to a report from WFAA, Dallas Fire-Rescue, and SWAT crews responded to the scene.

The man, whose identity has yet to be revealed, was on top of a 150-foot crane in heavy rain. He has now been taken into custody, police confirmed at around 8 am this morning. He was also taken to a local hospital to be evaluated after the ordeal.

Get our free mobile app

How did the first responders rescue the man stuck on top of a 150-foot crane in Dallas, Texas?

Once officers were notified and arrived on the scene, WFAA reports that:

"Officers waited for a crane operator to arrive, and then they brought the man down safely with a harness device, along with a Dallas Fire-Rescue crew member. Wind gusts were causing the boom of the crane to swing, so crews needed additional help from an operator before taking the man down."

Yikes.

Honestly, the idea of being trapped in heavy rain on top of a crane is the stuff my nightmares are made of. I think I would feel like I was waiting for lightning to strike me down as if I were some kind of strange sacrifice to some ancient weather gods. ;) OK, sure that's a bit far-fetched but we're talking about dreams, right?

And thankfully, there was no lightning in the forecast despite the heavy rain that came through Tuesday morning.

Here's the video shared by WFAA of the man on top of the 150-foot crane:

Why was the man even up there to begin with?

That's a good question.

We can't know exactly what he was thinking. However, WFAA reports that according to police he may have been "potentially suicidal." He was also found with a "self-inflicted cut" on his stomach.

According to Dallas, Texas police, he had been in the cab of the crane early Tuesday morning after spending Monday up there, as well. According to the WFAA report, rescue crews had tried to get him to come down. Despite his resistance to come down, responders were able to make sure he received food and water.

He's currently not facing any charges, but the story continues to develop.

Check Out These 27 Weird Laws Still on the Books in the State of Texas If you go through any state's law book, you're going to find some very strange laws that are just plain weird but still enforceable no matter how ridiculous.

It is Illegal to Throw These 5 Things Away in Texas So, yeah, if you're like me you've known things like tires and paint in the trash could potentially catch you a case, but a few things on our list may surprise you.