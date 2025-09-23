(Jacksonville, Texas) - Creating new jobs in East Texas is always a good thing. It allows our natives to stay here and make a good living. So any time there is news of good paying jobs coming to the area, we always want to pass that along.

What makes this news even better is that it involves an East Texas based company. The Jacksonville based company manufactures copper tubing for HVAC units. They've been in Jacksonville since 2014.

TubeFab to Add Manufacturing Jobs in Jacksonville

TubeFab started in Jacksonville in 2014 (tubefabspecialists.com). They've been at the same location on North Bolton Street since opening. Jacksonville is also home to the Norman Industrial Park. This is where TubeFab will build a $30 million facility (CBS 19).

The manufacturing facility will be about 100,000 square feet and bring 40 full-time jobs to the area. That number could grow up to 80 in the future. Of course, there were some incentives involved in building this new facility including land, $650,000 in incentives and various salary benchmarks.

READ MORE: More Jobs Available in Tyler When the Amazon Delivery Facility Opens This Year

READ MORE: Fans are Mad at Buc-ee's Because Employees Can't Show Off

Get our free mobile app

TubeFab Ownership

After being open for five years, TubeFab was purchased by Cambridge-Lee Industries which is based in Reading, Pennsylvania. That doesn't take away from the fact that it is a local business that is staying local and providing good jobs in East Texas. Construction on the new facility will take about 19 months.

Texas Towns Even Natives Have a Hard Time Spelling and Pronouncing Texas has a very diverse history full of people who settled here from other countries. That diverse history has led to some city names with weird spellings and pronunciations even native Texans have a hard time with. Gallery Credit: Google Maps