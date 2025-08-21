(Tyler, Texas) - In today's economy, having an abundance of job opportunities is a good thing. East Texas does have many places to work, it's the pay that really drives someone to apply there. Having more people available to work allows the business to service its customers better.

The City of Tyler has developed a new area on County Road 334 that will house a number of big job creators. YellaWood is building a facility inside the North Tyler Commerce Park. Another big job creator setting up shop there is Amazon.

Amazon in East Texas

Amazon has been constructing a new delivery facility in the North Tyler Commerce Park just off of Highway 155 in Tyler (KLTV). The facility is expected to be open by the end of October, just in time for the holiday season. Once open, there will be roughly 100 full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs available.

This will most likely make deliveries easier for East Texans. It will also make getting products in easier, as well, with its proximity to Interstate 20. As of this writing (August 21, 2025), it doesn't appear that the jobs available have been listed.

North Tyler Commerce Park

The North Tyler Commerce Park is a 412 acre area just off of Highway 155 that will house some major manufacturing facilities. The cornerstone of this development is YellaWood with their 150 acre facility currently under construction. This area will be attractive to other industries once it's fully completed.

