Good Money News for Marshall ISD Employees Heading Into the New School Year
I think we can all agree that teachers and school employees are among the most important in our East Texas communities. Well, there was some well-deserved news for Marshall, TX ISD employees as we all get ready for the new school year.
Today (June 27), Marshall ISD implemented a four percent raise for all non-teaching staff for the 2022-23 school year. It's not going to be cheap, but it's certainly warranted. These raises will cost the district an additional about $200,000 on the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal budget, according to The Marshall News Messenger.
As far as teachers raises are concerned, they are slated to receive their usual step raises, according to Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat.
“Teachers received a four percent pay increase at the beginning of this past school year,” Chilcoat said. “The bod did also approve several exciting incentives for our teachers on Monday.”
Chilcoat also said that teachers who are willing to accept extra children will also be in line for additional pay:
“Teachers will receive extra pay, based on their base salary, that extra pay could be from $5,400 to $8,000, if they accept additional students in to their classroom,” Chilcoat said. “We have already received feedback from our principals that several teachers are choosing this option. The teachers are excited about this and so are our principals.”
Additionally there will now also be a sick leave buy back plan for teachers, which can mean extra money in the teachers’ pockets, Plus all employees who hired on with the district by Feb. 1 of this year and are returning with the district for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, will receive a $1,500 retention stipend on their October paycheck, according to The Marshall News Messenger.