If there's one thing that most East Texans have in common, it's a love for iced tea. And when it comes to tea, particularly of the sweet variety, few purveyors compare with McAlister's Deli.

You know who else is incomparable in the best possible way? Our teachers and nurses. Next week is Teachers and Nurses Appreciation Week! McAlister's Deli is seeking to sweeten their week by offering free tea for teachers and nurses all next week--from May 3 through May 7.

If you are a teacher or nurse, first of all--THANK YOU so much for your amazing work. Thank you for taking care of our health, our kids, and giving so much to our East Texas communities.

I honestly don't know what we would do with you. And though there's likely no way any of us could ever fully show you all of the appreciation you deserve, please know many of us are so very grateful. And I'm glad to see McAlister's Deli has a special offer just for you.

If you'd like to enjoy a complimentary 32 oz. glass of iced tea from McAlister's Deli in Tyler, all you need to do is pop over and make sure you bring a valid nurse or educator ID or badge for validation purposes and ENJOY.

A couple of other things you'll wanna know ahead of time: You don't need to purchase anything else to take advantage of the offer. However, there is a limit of one per person and the offer isn't valid on flavor shots or any other beverage. Also, the offer doesn't have cash value. ;)

