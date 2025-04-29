(Marshall, Texas) We all know that law enforcement works extremely hard here in Texas but sometimes they need our assistance.

While I know there is crime that happens here in East Texas, I always feel safe in my community.

But there are things that we can do to help law enforcement, and when they post to social media requesting assistance that is our time to step up and help out.

What is Wanted Wednesday?

Over the past few years, we have seen law enforcement departments here in Texas do all kinds of things to stand out or capture attention.

It’s normally all for fun, except when they need help trying to track down a wanted criminal.

Often when law enforcement is requesting public assistance it’s because they don’t have the resources to track down every suspect who is trying to evade officers.

That is one reason why the Marshall Texas Police Department still utilizes social media with their ‘Wanted Wednesday’ posts.

They Need Your Help Tracking Down Criminals

When you see a ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post online, it’s a simple request.

If you know where the wanted criminal might be hiding out, you’re asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Tips that are submitted through Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest are also eligible for a cash reward.

Previous ‘Wanted Wednesday’ Criminals

Here is a look at some of the criminals who have been posted online by the Marshall Police Department as part of their ‘Wanted Wednesday’ series.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

