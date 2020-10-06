McDonald’s Debuts Another Celebrity Meal

With the recent success of the Travis Scott number 6 meal on the menu at McDonald’s which became so popular that you had to pre-order by using their app before arriving. It was the first time since 1992 that a celebrity meal was added, which led to ingredient shortages all over the Country. Now another celebrity meal has been added to the menu board until November 1.

Getty Images for Spotify

The J Balvin meal, a Big Mac without pickles, fries, ketchup and a Oreo McFlurry, available for $6.00. When ordering the meal as an offer on the app, get any size McFlurry for free.

McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley called Balvin a "trailblazing international icon."

“He’s always been a regular at McDonald’s restaurants during his concert tours, and now we’re excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the U.S.," Flatley said.

Last week, Balvin landed 13 nominations for the 2020 Latin Grammys, including two nominations for album of the year and two for record of the year. He was nominated for several 2020 People's Choice Awards from male artist, Latin artist and music video of the year for "UN DÍA" with Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny.