Men’s Favorite Movies Are So Completely Different Than Women’s

The year of the pandemic is nearly over! Can I get an Amen? The Centers for Disease Control even gave us the okay to go maskless if we've been fully COVID vaccinated. Aren't you glad that had the sense to do that?

One of the first signs that we were beginning to recover from this dark period of our lives was the release of a few new movies. With the recent re-opening of the Regal Theater at the Louisiana Boardwalk and a decent slate of movies at Tinseltown in Shreveport, things are once again showing signs of life.

I have yet to hear of the upcoming release of a blockbuster that I would really care to see, but I'm sure that it won't be long until Hollywood begins to crank things up and we'll actually have something to see.

And that's what got me to thinking about just how different the "movie experience" is for men and women. My wife and I both love movies and very seldom do we cross swords on the choices available to us, but those issues do occasionally come up.

It's those issues that made me consider why we would have a difference of opinion in what would be deemed "entertainment." It's because of our expectations!

I'm reminded of just how different men and women truly are. While I don't necessarily buy the "Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus" thing, because I think men are from Earth and women are from anywhere with $5 flip flops, I still understand that the two genders have mirrored opposing perspectives.

Men think with their eyes and women think with their hearts. They are just more compassionate and nurturing than us. And with that comes a complete different expectation when it comes to things as slight as our movie preferences.

Guys are looking for a good military movie, a hilarious comedy or anything with bikini clad women UFC fighters or John Wayne in it. Women want to see the Hallmark moments where lost love reconnects or the puppy finds a home. Course, there's the occasional movie that bridges the gap between the genders and both can watch. But there's only one "The Blind Side."

Here's what I think are the 10 greatest Guy movies of all time and the 10 best "Chick" flicks. Be sure to comment with your choices if I've missed it.

Guys

Jackass Field of Dreams Blazing Saddles Lonesome Dove True Grit Rocky/Rambo Rudy The Rookie The Outlaw Josey Wales Talladega Nights

CHICKS

Grease Xanadu Steel Magnolias Sweet Home Alabama Magic Mike Gone With the Wind The Devil Wears Prada The Twilight Saga Officer and a Gentleman Dirty Dancing