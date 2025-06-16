(Canton, Texas) - My fiancé loves to buy Texas Lottery scratch offs. She still remembers when she won $500 a few months ago. I'm sad when she gets the disappointed look in her face when she gets her money back, or nothing at all, from the ones she bought.

She certainly has had better luck than I have. My biggest win ever was $100 and that was about 20 years ago. I've had several $20 and $50 wins but never over $100 on a scratch off. The most I've ever gotten off a number pick game was $4 when I matched a power ball.

New Scratch Offs From the Texas Lottery with Million Dollar, or More, Prizes

I decided to set out on a journey of finding the newest Texas Lottery scratch off tickets with million dollar, or more, prizes ready to win. The newest tickets I found are mostly $20 with $30, $50 and a $100 tickets in the mix. Sure, the government is going to steal want its half because they need money to waste. But after that, you've got a nice pad in your bank account.

I decided to search the Texas Lottery website and I found the newest games to play that offer million dollar, or more, jackpots. On the website, texaslottery.com, they list the games available to play, when the game was released and how many prizes are still left to win. It's a good tool to have if you're a regular player.

These 10 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Have Million Dollar, or More, Prizes to Win Now

You can find the 10 newest tickets below. Check them out and go have a little fun trying to win big. Just remember that I was the one that gave you this list. I wouldn't a finders fee slide under the table to me *wink* *wink*.

These are the Newest Texas Lottery Million Dollar, and More, Jackpots Right Now (Accurate as of June 16, 2025) The Texas Lottery has some million, and multi-million, dollar jackpots ready to win right now. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

