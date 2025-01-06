What Happens to a Texas Lottery Jackpot That Goes Unclaimed?
(Tyler, Texas) - I don't play a whole lot but it is fun to grab a couple of Texas Lottery scratch off tickets or a quick pick from time to time. Sure, I know I'm most likely just giving my money to the State of Texas instead of winning but it's still fun to try. I think it's that feeling of anticipation of a hopeful big win as you scratch or watch those numbered balls fall that is the most fun for me.
But what if I did win, and for whatever reason, I forgot that I won and don't claim my prize? It's all spelled out in Texas law.
My History of Winning and Losing
I remember when the Texas Lottery was first introduced in the late 90s. Every payday I would swing by Racetrac (now Raceway) in Lindale and pick up eight or nine $1 scratch offs. Out of those eight or nine, I would hit $5, $10 or $25 on at least three of them. One time I took a chance on a $10 scratch ticket and won $100, my biggest win still to this day on a scratch off.
A couple of years ago, to celebrate a bonus I got, I bought a $50 scratch off ticket. I didn't win anything. It hurt, yes, but I knew that could be the case which did help the sting of losing a little. Anytime I've won, I've cashed it in within a couple of days.
Forgetting a Prize?!
It sounds like a silly question but there have been some big jackpots that have gone unclaimed. A Texas Lottery winner has 180 days (6 months) to claim their prize. A prize of $599 or less can be cashed in at any Lottery retailer. A prize of $600 to $5,000 can be cashed in through the Texas Lottery mobile app.
Prizes between $5,000 and $2.5 million can be claimed by mailing in a claim form or at one of 17 Texas Lottery Claim Centers, including one in Tyler. Anything above $2.5 million must be claimed in person at the Lottery Commission claim offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio or Austin.
Texas Law - Section 466.408
Unclaimed lottery winnings are reverted back to the state and used for the Department of State Health Services, the Health and Human Services Commission, veterans' assistance and/or foundation school fund. There is a lot of legal speak but you can read the full law HERE.
So, in a way, if you don't claim your million dollar winnings, you basically donate it to the State of Texas for use in various state programs.
