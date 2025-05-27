(Austin, Texas) - Playing the Texas Lottery is a fun thing we all do from time to time. Yes, it is a waste of money but it's still fun to take a chance at turning $1 into a hopeful $500. I've had varying degrees of success and failure during my plays of the state lottery.

Lately, there has been a lot of controversary with the Texas Lottery. It's not necessarily with the games themselves, it's with the people that are running the games and the decisions they make on how to play the games. It looks like the lottery is about to change significantly if the governor signs a new bill.

The Texas Lottery Is Close to Changing Significantly

Earlier this year (2025), it was revealed that a lottery jackpot was won by a group of people that bought every number combination through an online ticket broker (KNUE). This led to an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the resignation of the lottery commissioner. Lawsuits were then filed when those online lottery brokers were deemed illegal in Texas.

It's been an absolute mess with the Texas Lottery lately. This led to the Texas House and Senate creating bills with the intention to dissolve the Texas Lottery Commission. Those bills have passed and are just a governor's signature away from becoming law (KLTV).

How the Texas Lottery Will Change

If the bill is signed, the Texas Lottery Commission will be dissolved and become a part of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. There will be significant changes to how you play the Texas Lottery games, too. For instance:

You'll have to buy tickets in-person at a licensed lottery vendor

Buying lottery tickets online is banned

Vendors will only be allowed to sell 100 tickets at a time

If Governor Abbott signs the bill, these changes would take place immediately.

