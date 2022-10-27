Have You Seen This Man Who is Missing in Henderson County, TX?

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a man who is missing. Have you seen him?

There are few things more heart-wrenching than wondering where a family member may be when you haven't heard from them in a long while. We can't imagine what the friends and family of one man who is currently being missed in Henderson County, Texas must be going through.

The man who Henderson County authorities are currently seeking is 45-year-old Cody Eugene Gates. The last time friends or family heard from him was back on September 8, 2022. According to a post from the Henderson County, TX Sheriff's Office, Mr. Gates has a teenage son who is very concerned about his father's whereabouts.

Get our free mobile app

Cody Eugene Gates is 45 years of age, caucasian, and 5 foot 10 inches tall. He weighs approximately 200 pounds, according to Henderson County authorities. Their Facebook post also shares that "Cody is normally seen wearing a baseball cap however he is known to shave his head. Cody was last seen with an unknown female by the name of Sam."

Henderson County Sheriff's Office Henderson County Sheriff's Office loading...

What type of vehicle was Mr. Gates last seen driving in East Texas?

Reportedly, at least at one time, Cody Eugene Gates was known to drive a "2004 White Dodge Avenger with a possible Texas license plate of PLN 2426. Cody is known to frequent the Van Zant or Smith County areas."

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office asks that if you've seen this man or have any idea where he may be that you contact Investigator Sherry Powers.

20 Kids, Including One from Henderson, Have Gone Missing in September For various reasons, these 20 kids have gone missing, including one from East Texas, in the state during September.

5 People With Ties to Texas on FBI Missing People List The FBI is looking for these 5 individuals with ties to the state of Texas.