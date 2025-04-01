(Dallas, Texas) - It seems that bad news is coming in abundance every time we turn on the news lately. That's why I, for one, have stopped watching it and stopped making it a tentpole of my day. You can also throw in that the days are gone of trusting a news anchor like a Walter Cronkite or a Peter Jennings.

That doesn't mean that I can't report to you about certain things that are a big concern for me. One of those things is missing kids. Specifically, those beautiful daughters, sisters or nieces that have gone missing in Texas. Last month, 13 were reported missing and we need to help bring them home.

Police Searching for 13 Teen Girls Who Vanished Last Month

The teens below have not been found since they went missing in March of 2025. You can see their picture, the city they went missing from and the date they were reported missing which is recorded in the database of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. There, you can see the missing kids from every state in the country.

Of course, for the purpose of this write up, I'll be concentrating on Texas. All of these teens will be under the age of 18. If the teen is considered to be in immediate danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is that is with the teen.

Police in Texas are Searching for 13 Teen Girls Who Vanished

As of this writing (April 1, 2025), between March 1 and March 31, 2025, 13 teen girls between 14 and 17 years old were reported missing in Texas. These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 13 teen girls who went missing in Texas in March by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

Texas Police Searching for 13 Teen Girls Who Vanished in March 2025 The are a multitude of reasons these teen girls went missing last month. That doesn't matter because these families just want them home. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

