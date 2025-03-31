(Hunt County, Texas) - It's one thing to start some kind of fighting ring amongst a bunch of stupid adults. At least everyone involved is at least somewhat aware of the dangers of a fighting ring. Well...we think so, anyway.

But when it comes to animals and fighting, there is a lot of abuse and training done to make it all happen. That animal didn't start out being an aggressor. That animal has no say in being turned into a fighter. That's what makes people angry when we hear about animal fighting rings.

Alleged Cockfighting Ring Busted In East Texas

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office was called to the 600 block of Hunt County Road 1006 Sunday afternoon, March 30, at around 1:40 because of a reported disturbance (CBS 19). When deputies arrived, they saw around 100 individuals. When officers were spotted, many of them ran.

As deputies gained control of the area, they noticed several dead chickens on the property along with many more live chickens. As deputies continued their search of the property, they found pits used for fighting and various sharp blades that are used in cockfighting. Authorities were able to arrest 21 people.

In total, 10 dead roosters were seized along with 65 live roosters. The arrested individuals were transported to the Hunt County Jail. All will be charged in accordance to Texas Penal Code 42.105 in regards to cockfighting.

