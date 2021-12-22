As of December 13, we crossed over the one-year mark since Texas State University student, Jason Landry, went missing.

He was on his way home from school to celebrate the Christmas holiday with his family. However, he never arrived home.

And now, just a few days before Christmas, an extremely decomposed body has been found. Is it Jason Landry's? We've recently received an update that law enforcement does not believe the human remains found are those of Jason Landry. The Sheriff of Caldwell County shared the following statement:

We have been in contact with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Travis County Medical Examiner. Preliminary findings are that this is NOT Jason Landry and is not connected to our investigation. That area has never been searched as part of our efforts.

The search, and the prayers, continue.

Get our free mobile app

RECENT STORY: On a chilly night on December 13, 2020. Jason left Texas State University in San Marcos at around 11:30 p.m. and was headed to his parents' home for the Christmas break, which was just 2 1/2 hours away. Authorities have shared his last digital footprint was in Luling, Texas--a very rural area.

According to a Change.org page set up on behalf of Jason, a volunteer firefighter happened upon Jason's wrecked vehicle at around 12:30 a.m. Jason's clothes were found on the road nearby.

Caldwell County Sheriff's Dept

And now, a little over a year later, a body has been found only 20 miles from the spot where Jason went missing.

According to Fox29, this past Monday a land surveyor who was exploring land he is buying found a decomposing body in Guadalupe County near the Guadalupe River bridge. Fox29 reports what they learned from the Seguin Gazette:

The body was found in a brushy area of the 3400 block of FM 1117 near the Guadalupe River bridge, according to the sheriff's department. The sheriff's office said it is just bones, and they can't identify if they belong to a man or woman.

Apparently, the body was without hair, clothes, or any distinguishing features that would help authorities immediately ID the body.

CBS Austin reports that the Landry family is aware of the discovery. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will continue updating as confirmed details are revealed. We are continuing to send much love to the Landry family as they continue to walk through this heartbreaking journey.

21 Texas Children 14 And Younger Have Gone Missing In 2021 There are families right now worrying about where their beloved children are. Look closely to see if you recognize any of these missing Texas children that are 14 and younger.

Have You Seen Any of These 44 Missing East Texas People? Losing someone is hard, but when they go missing without a trace - it's even harder. The family and friends of these 44 people are desperate for any information that could bring their loved ones home or at least give them some closure. If you have any information at all that could lead authorities to their whereabouts, please contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse by calling (800) 346-3243