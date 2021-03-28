More Than 50 Companies Looking To Hire In East Texas
Whether you are looking for a new job or a change in careers, you should be able to find something that fits your talents during this virtual job fair.
Businesses and companies across the spectrum are looking to fill all types of open positions right now. Just drive around any East Texas city - Longview, Jacksonville, Palestine, Tyler, Sulphur Springs - and you will see 'now hiring' or 'help wanted' signs all over the place. The past year has been extremely challenging for everyone, including businesses and now that Texas has fully re-opened, many jobs are coming back as we look forward to getting back to normal very soon.
If you've lost your job within the last year because of the pandemic, thought about picking up a second job or if you've been thinking of changing careers, now is the perfect time for you. Workforce Solutions of East Texas will he hosting their Spring Expo Virtual Job Event on Tuesday, March 30th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. More than fifty employers from Gregg, Smith, Van Zandt, Cherokee, Anderson, Wood, Upshur, Rusk and other East Texas counties will be looking for new employees.
Workforce Solutions of East Texas wants to help you prepare for, locate and obtain a meaning job or career that suits your strengths, lifestyle and goals. You will need to register for this virtual job fair event, be prepared with an updated resume and get ready to shine and sell yourself to these employers. As we all work together to help get our economy back on track, filling these positions is the first step.
Among the employers that will be at the Spring Expo Virtual Job Event will be:
- Workforce Solutions East Texas
- The Heights of Tyler
- Cenikor
- Primoris Energy Services Corp
- Petal Hill
- Gen Pak
- Tyson Foods-Center
- UT East Texas
- Whataburger
- WEHCO Video Inc.
- Whispering Pines
- Jarvis Christian College
- Visiting Angels
- Wood Memorial Nursing Home
- Reg. 8 Education Center
- Aramark
- Pilgrims
- Dirt Cheap
- Custom Commodities Transport/Elliot Truck Line
- Master Woodcraft
- Patterson – UTI Energy
- Tyson Foods-Carthage
- CHEP Services
- Closure System International
- TDCJ
- Express Employment Professionals
- Wal-Mart
- Van Zandt County
- Christus Good Shepard
- Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital
- UT Health Northeast
- Brookshire Grocery Company
- Sanderson Farms – Palestine
- Vulcraft
- Spherion Staffing
- Manpower
- MTC – Billy Moore Correctional Facility
- Concentrix
- Carter Blood Care
- Longview Fire Dept.
- Barksdale Federal Credit Union
- Flanders Inc
- Azalea Orthopedic
- Marriott of Tyler
- Azleway
- Pentecom LLC
- Rheumatology Association of Longview
- MTC Trains- East Texas treatment Facility
- Lifespan Home Health
- 1st Choice Personnel
As you can see from the list of participating employers, there are jobs across the entire spectrum. Make a great first impression and you could be landing your next dream job or even career.