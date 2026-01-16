(Longview, Texas) - Wild hogs are an absolute menace. They'll come onto your property and tear up your yard rooting around for grub worms. In rare cases, they may even try to attack you, your pets or your livestock.

When we see a group of them, it's better to take them out if possible. I mean, you could at least stock up on some bacon. Now that we're finally cooling down a bit, you will more than likely see more feral hogs in your back yard.

Beware of More Wild Hogs in Your Yard Right Now

Most people in East Texas have had their own experience with wild hogs, myself included. This was many years ago that I lived on a rural road in Lindale and was coming to work at the station about 3:30 in the morning. I saw a hog running up an embankment to my left. As I turn my head back to the road, BAM!, I hit his buddy.

I pull into the next driveway to get out and inspect the damage. The hog had gotten caught under my driver side front wheel and I had drug him for a few yards. He was still alive, too, so I quickly hopped back in my truck and drove away.

READ MORE: Every Fall, Explore a Texas-Shaped Corn Maze in Marble Falls

Get our free mobile app

Our Cooler Weather is Bringing Out More Wild Hogs

That happened during one of the cooler months of the year. Cold weather for wild hogs means less food for them so they will venture out of their usual stomping grounds and into newer areas, aka your backyard. Typically wild hogs like to eat grub worms, that's why they dig up the ground.

Experts say it's a good idea to treat your yard, even within the city limits, for grub worms as a way to possibly prevent wild hogs from coming into your yard. This won't guarantee to keep wild hogs away but it won't hurt either.

More Wild Hogs are Invading Our Backyards in East Texas

Yes, wild hogs can be very aggressive, but they also don't want anything to do with us humans. If they spot us getting close, they're more than likely to run away. It's when they feel cornered that they will become overly aggressive.

If piglets are around, they could become very protective and attack. In most cases, however, the piglets and the mom will probably just turn and run (chron.com).

Shooting a wild hog is perfectly okay to do. If you're inside the city limits there may be some restrictions on using a firearm. Check with your city to find out what those ordinances are. If you have a mass problem with hogs in your neighborhood, calling a professional trapper may be the best option.

READ MORE: The 10 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs That Still Have a Million Dollar, or More, Prize

You Need to Know What These 8 Painted Symbols Mean on a Tree in Texas Most of us are familiar with what purple means when its painted on a fence post or tree, but there are some other painted symbols you need to know about. Gallery Credit: Maria Labanda via unsplash.com