(Lindale, Texas) - My and my wife had a talk the other night about when our tax refund comes in. There's some things that we will take care of when it comes it. But we did want to do something fun with it.

One thing I suggested is to go to our favorite gas station in Lindale and we each buy a $100 Texas Lottery scratch off. Will we win big money? Probably not. But it's a fun chance to take when that refund hits. Who knows, maybe we will hit something.

Million Dollar Texas Lottery Scratch Offs

I wanted to take a look at some Texas Lottery scratch off tickets that have million dollar, or more, prizes ready to win. These tickets will cost you $30, $50 or $100 each but the payout could be huge. Sure, the government is going to steal want its half because they need the money to waste. But after that, you've got a nice pad in your bank account.

I decided to search the Texas Lottery website and I found some games to play that offer million dollar, or more, jackpots. On the website, texaslottery.com, they list the games available to play, when the game was released and how many prizes are still left to win. It's a good tool to have if you're a regular player.

10 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs With Million Dollar, or More, Prizes

You can find 10 tickets with million dollar, or more, prizes below. Check them out and go have a little fun trying to win big. Just remember that I was the one that gave you this list. I wouldn't refuse a finders fee slid to me under the table *wink* *wink*.

The 10 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs That Still Have a Million Dollar, or More, Prize (Accurate as of January 15, 2026) Winning big on a Texas Lottery scratch off isn't easy but these tickets could make you a multi-millionaire. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media