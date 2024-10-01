The 10 Most Scenic Fall Hikes in Texas You’ve Never Heard of Before

Something about taking a hike in Texas nature is nourishing to our souls. And even as a native Texan, there are some places that I've not had the chance to visit yet.

You don't necessarily have to subject yourself to something overly strenuous to get the benefit of hiking outdoors here in the Lone Star State. Even just a 20-minute walk in the fresh air near Longview or Tyler, Texas can do you a world of good--especially when the temperatures fall a little and it feels like heaven outside.

As beautiful as we already know Texas can be, taking a hike can give us a different perspective on that beauty. Basking in the outdoors and taking in the unique beauty that surrounds us can be a significantly rewarding experience.

Plan a trip this autumn to get out and enjoy the varied landscapes, rich wildlife, unique plant and animal life, and more.

And again, you can do a shorter hike that only lasts an hour or so, or fully immerse yourself in nature and even do a little camping, if you're so inclined. It benefits us physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Sometimes when life feels a little 'too much,' the best thing we can do for ourselves is to get outside, breathe fresh air, and get a little exercise. That's a REAL dopamine boost. We can get back to scrolling on our phones later.

If you're ready to do a little hiking in Texas this autumn when the weather can be quite lovely, here are 10 of the most scenic hikes in Texas you may have never of before:

The 10 Most Scenic Fall Hikes in Texas You've Never Heard of Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

