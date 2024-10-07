The Most Dangerous Spiders Now Found in Texas

Texas, we love you. We do, however, have a hard time loving your 1000 different species of spiders, despite most of them being completely harmless to us.

According to A-Z Animals, of the nearly one thousand different spider species found in The Lone Star State, only four of them can inject enough venom into a human to harm them. However, I should note, according to my experience, seeing any of these nearly one thousand species in my kitchen will be followed by me squealing like a little piglet.

I'm kidding. Kind of.

In all seriousness, most spiders are not harmful to humans. Our arachnid friends are usually just out and about looking for food or shelter, just like us. If you are looking to cut down on potential spider bites, you can:

Remove bed skirts and make your bed.

Shake out shoes, boots, towels, and clothing

Wear gloves when working in the yard

Use a flashlight when going under structures or into storage room

While there are just a few venomous species of spiders here in Texas, worldwide that number is much bigger, with over 43,000 different kinds. Even still, only a small fraction can pose a lethal threat to humans. Due to their smaller size, children are much more susceptible to bites than full-grown humans.

Remember that if you are ever bitten by one of these spiders it's important to seek medical attention immediately. Depending on the type of spider and the amount of venom injected, the venom can cause paralysis or even death in extreme cases. Here's the list thanks to 855 Bugs.

