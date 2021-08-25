The first picture I saw of the most expensive home for sale in Flint, I thought it looked like a modern day castle. While it doesn't have a drawbridge or large pillars, the brick and large home itself just has that look to it. Everyone has their own definition of beautiful, but to me this home is absolutely gorgeous. The brick looks stunning, every detail of this home looks fantastic. Which is why it is currently the most expensive home and property for sale in Flint with the price tag of $3.2 million dollars.

The address for this home and property is 7813 County Road 137 in Flint and while the home sits on just over 6 acres of land, the home is massive. It's a total of 11,273 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5 and 1/2 bath rooms. The home was built in 2016, and has been on the market for over 200 days.

The Wow Factors For the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Flint

The house itself is a wow factor, it's amazing, but then you notice that also included in the home purchase is the huge 10 vehicle garage that would make any car-enthusiast happy. The kitchen in the main house is set up for a chef with commercial grade equipment which opens up into the heart of the home.

Where I Would Spend Most of My Time If I Owned the Most Expensive Property in Flint

If I was lucky enough to own this property I would spend the bulk of my time on the back patio with the gorgeous fireplace and not far from the pool. It looks relaxing and could be a whole lot of fun for you and the entire family.

Check out all of these incredible photos:

