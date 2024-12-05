The Most Expensive Texas High School To Attend Costs More Than You Earn Per Year

In Texas, everything is bigger, and in this case bigger extends to the cost of a high school education. And, y'all, the annual cost to attend this Central Texas high school is more than many Texans earn per year.

How much is a college education worth? According to BestColleges.com, in Texas "in-state students at a four-year public institution pay an average of $18,710 for tuition, room, and board, while out-of-state students pay $24,890. For private four-year institutions, the average cost of tuition and fees is $36,014."

The Most Expensive High School Tuition in Texas.

No doubt that $36K is a lot of money, but that's for college, and it's still a fraction of what it costs to attend San Marcos Academy, which was recently revealed as Texas' most expensive high school. As expected, this school offers its students everything.

The curriculum is designed to engage and inspire students, preparing them for success in life and in college. The Academy has a diverse population of students from around the world, across the United States, and all over Texas. Since 1907, San Marcos Academy has provided a tradition of excellence in private Christian school education.

The Cost to Attend San Marcos Academy: is $53,264.

In Texas, the income for the middle class ranges from $48,185 to $144,568. According to the data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The median household income was $72,284 in Texas, with the average individual income being 36,538. This means these kids are spending more on their education than many Texans earn per year.

