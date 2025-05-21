(Tyler, Texas) - Personally, I do not have any kids of my own. That's not to say I didn't want kids, it just hasn't been in the cards for me. Maybe one day, we'll see. So I can't empathize with any parent when it comes to picking out the perfect baby name.

My name is Michael. Growing up, there were at least five other Michaels that I knew. Not to mention the famous Michaels like Jordan or Fox or Jackson. Even my best friend in high school had the middle name of Michael. There weren't a lot of kids with the names below when I was growing up.

The Most Popular Baby Names in Texas Right Now

At one time, Michael was the most popular baby name. Michael stayed on top of that list for several decades if I remember correctly. That changed when parents wanted to start branching out with a more unique name.

That unique name trend can get pretty wild. Look, name your baby whatever you want, but just remember that your kid may not want to have the name of Apple or Blanket when they get into their adult years. Be more mindful of what you name them is all I'm saying.

Social Security Administration Listing

The Social Security Administration released their list of the most popular names. I say most popular, it's really just how many babies were named a certain name. Numbers don't lie, though, and the list does indicate which names are the most popular.

Only a diehard Dallas Mavericks fan would make this connection but the 77th most popular name in Texas right now is Luca (WFAA). That, of course, referring to Luca Doncic formally of the Mavericks who was controversially traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. His jersey number is 77 which makes the coincidence even more fascinating.

The Most Popular Boy and Girl Names

When you look at the list below, you recognize a lot of these names and realize you know a lot of kids with these names. So without further ado, below are the top 10 most popular boy and girl names in Texas right now:

