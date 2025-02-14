The Most Popular Colored Car For Speeding Tickets In Texas

Where do you do most of your driving? In Austin, TX? Maybe you spend your time further west in El Paso? As it turns out there is more than one "red car myth" that we can go ahead and put to bed right now, regardless of which part of the state you're in.

I've been told that insurance for red cars is the most expensive. Have you ever heard that? Probably our great-great grandparents heard that too back when they were buying up Model-T Fords, you know that only came in black.

The Most Popular Color Car For Speeding in Texas

Red cars are not more expensive to insure. A study by InsuranceQuotes.com found that 44% of Americans think owning a red car increases their insurance premiums, but it's just not true. According to Insure.com, it's one of the top six car insurance myths.

There you go, one red car myth busted

That takes us to number two. Is anybody else under the impression that red cars get more tickets? Get ready to have your mind blown wide open.

It turns out that is a crock of sh*t too. According to information at traffic school online, red cars do not get more than their fair share of tickets. "They account for 16% of tickets and 14% of cars on the road, those percentages are pretty equally matched."

So which color gets pulled over the most? It turns out that it's a much more boring color, and that's gray. While gray makes up 6% of total cars on the road, the color accounts for 10% of tickets.

The study also found that the best color for avoiding speeding tickets is white. White cars "account for 25% of the total car population, receive 19% of the tickets, less than they should if all was proportional."