(Mount Pleasant, Texas) People in Texas need to understand that East Texas is not a playground for crime, and if you commit a crime here, you will face the consequences.

According to a social media post made on Facebook by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, three suspects were recently arrested for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Theft.

How Police Tracked the Suspects

The incident began after Mount Pleasant Police officers responded to a Walgreens location due to a shoplifting call. There were three suspects that were identified in the theft, and officers were able to stop them just a few blocks away as they were trying to flee the scene of the crime.

The Suspects Had Lots of Stolen Product

As the investigation was getting started the three suspects were found to have a large amount of beauty care products in their possession. In total it was over $1,500 in products with no receipts.

Connected Crimes in Other Towns

The suspects Aaniya Thompson (20), Omarion Ricks (19), and Destiny Cummings (20) were all arrested but were soon identified in other similar theft cases. These crimes were allegedly committed in Commerce, Greenville, and Sulphur Springs.

In total the group is suspected of stealing from 6 different stores in 4 different towns.

As always, we want to thank all of the law enforcement officials involved in working to keep theft and organized crime out of East Texas.

All three suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

