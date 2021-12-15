There is nothing more horrifying than hearing about stories like this involving the death of a baby. Especially when the parents, who should love and protect them more than anyone, are potentially responsible.

Earlier today on their official Facebook page, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Murchison, Texas couple whose 18-month old child was found dead in their home, which is located on a private road.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said it was "a horrible case and scene."

The couple has been identified as Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, and Daniel David Dennis, 25. So far, they've been charged with Abandoning and Endangering a Child. These charges were based on the injuries sustained by their other two children, who are 2 and 4-years-old. Both of them are now with Child Protective Services.

Sheriff Hillhouse said once the autopsy reports on the toddler come in, he fully expects additional charges will be filed.

From the description shared on the Facebook page, it was a horrible scene, indeed.

They found human feces on the walls of the home, as well as dirty diapers on the floor. In addition, they reported the temperature in the children's room had reached 103 degrees.

On top of that, one of the baby cribs had been fashioned as a kind of cage and they said the bedroom door was made lockable from the outside in order to keep the kids trapped.

Erin Dennis told the Sheriff's Department she'd found the toddler dead on Tuesday morning after she'd awakened to play video games.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department is also working with the Henderson County District Attorney's Office as well as Child Protective Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

10 Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy.

Kids' Eat Free? Yes! Here's 30 GREAT Options Around Tyler and Longview Let me know if there are any we've left off the list! We'd like to make this as useful of a guide as possible for parents all over East Texas! Also, give a quick call before you go. Restaurants may change their policies so it's best to double-check.