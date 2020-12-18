You've got to give credit where credit is due. So credit to Wade Bowen, not many have stayed more busy, or worked harder to keep fans entertained in this post-apocalyptic-covid-wtf world we now live in.

If you missed it this spring, soon after the lock-down, Wade Bowen launched "Wade's World." He and his friends have been broadcasting live many Friday nights from his garage to keep fans entertained. Randy Rogers, Stoney LaRue, and many more have joined Wade on the internet to sing songs.

In addition, Wade has been a regular on the weekly Sequestered Songwriters series, oh and he and his pal Randy Rogers had an approximate 87-week run at No. 1 in Texas with "Rodeo Clown," then they dropped their collaborative album Hold My Beer Vol. 2, there's a chance he played in your backyard, oh, yeah, and he's been a mainstay on Nate Coon's rad Home Room Sessions.

Deep breath.

Then back in September he gave us a surprise new EP, The Waiting. The best part of it was you'll find some vintage Wade Bowen songs, songs that have finally gotten their deserved studio treatment, including "Who I Am" and "Red Headed Woman". But that's not all, he covers Phil Collins "I Wish it Would Rain Down," and rounds it out with a brand new song that he wrote with Brent Cobb. Dig in!

But now it's the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas. Do y'all remember Wade Bowen's "Garage Mahal" music series? We loved it. We also miss it. One of our favorites from first season was this Bruce Springsteen Christmas cover, and we're bringing it back, Wade's cover of The Boss's "Merry Christmas Baby."

