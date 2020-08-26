Enough is enough!

The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting their Game 5 playoff game against the Orlando Magic after the shooting incident that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down after being shot 7 times by Kenosha, Wisconsin police Sunday (August 23rd) per Bleacher Report.

Bucks Small Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and his fellow teammates opted out of pre-game warm ups and stayed in their locker room.

Quickly other teams considered joining in on the boycott as Los Angeles Laker LeBron James Tweeted out his frustration.

F*** THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT

Shortly after the NBA released a Tweet informing that all NBA Playoff games are postponed and rescheduled for a later date.

How long will the boycott, protest and unrest last?

Your guess is as good as mine, but until Black Lives Matter when it comes to police interaction there will be more of where this came from.