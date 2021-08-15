Folks, allow me to be frank with you: We're screwing this up and we have no one to blame but ourselves.

A quick Google search of "Texas News" this afternoon opened up a jaw dropping array of headlines from all over the state of reports of COVID cases inundating hospitals. Let me help you understand the gravity of the situation we're in.

If ICU units are full and you get, we forbid, a heart attack, or an accident, or even worse shot or injured because of a crime, YOU might NOT be able to get help right away.

One man who was shot SIX TIMES had to WAIT and had his surgery delayed because the hospital he had to go to was FULL in the ICU ward because of COVID patients.

The LEAST we can do as a society to help our loved ones and to help our medical workers is to do AT LEAST one of two things: Wear a mask again or get vaccinated.

I recently shared with you the reasons why I got vaccinated and to once again clear the air, I'm fine and I've had no adverse effects. While the choice remains yours, a decision I truly understand and respect, the people we trust and listen to when ANY OTHER medical emergency arises are advising that the vaccine will NOT PREVENT Covid but MINIMIZE ITS EFFECTS on your body is the way to go, why not listen to that advice now?

That's why the push is back on to get vaccinated. NetHealth has announced a schedule of mobile vaccine clinics that will be traveling all over East Texas administering FREE vaccines. You can CLICK HERE or the button below to schedule an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine or the J & J vaccine.

Tuesday August 17:

Tyler in front of the UT Tyler Cowan Center (corner of University Boulevard and Varsity Drive) from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Quitman High School Library (1101 East Goode Street) from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday August 18 & 19:

Tyler in front of the UT Tyler Cowan Center (corner of University Boulevard and Varsity Drive) from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. (Wed open until 5:00 PM)

Friday August 20:

Chapel Hill High School Parking Lot (13172 Highway 64 East) from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday August 24:

Mineola City Hall Building (300 Greenville Avenue) from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Tyler in front of the UT Tyler Cowan Center (corner of University Boulevard and Varsity Drive) from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. (Also Aug. 24th, 26th and 31st. Open until 5:00 p.m. on the 25th)

Thursday August 26: