(Tyler, Texas) - The heat and cold in Texas has no in between, it is either extremely hot or extremely cold. Yes, there will be those one or two days that the temperatures will be perfect but there are far fewer of those days. We can really feel those extreme temperatures when getting into our vehicles.

One thing to remember during these extreme temperatures is that the inside of our vehicles will match or exceed those extreme temperatures. That's why you shouldn't leave anything inside of your vehicle. Those extreme temperatures could damage the inside of your vehicle or destroy those items..

Never Leave Items in Your Car During the Heat or Cold in Texas

When it does get cold in East Texas, it gets cold. We can get an artic blast that will drop temperatures in the mornings into the 20s or even teens. Couple that with the wind that usually accompanies an artic blast and the cold feels even colder.

The East Texas heat can be the same, the sun comes out and warms us up to 90, 94, 98 degrees. For fun, our summers like to bring in a bunch of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which will give us a heat index of 105, 110, 115 degrees. That makes the walk to our mailbox or into and out of a store kinda miserable.

People and Pets

Never, EVER, leave a person, a child or a pet in a parked vehicle without the air conditioning or heat going. On a mild summer day with a temperature of 85 degrees, within 30 minutes of sitting in the sun, the internal temperature of the vehicle can get to around 119 degrees. Same for the extreme cold, long exposure to frigid temperatures can lead to frostbite or sickness.

Same goes for certain items like soda cans or electronics or medications, the extreme temperatures can either cause these items to explode, damaging your vehicle, or destroy the items all together. That's why the below 18 items need to be removed from your vehicle immediately.

Never Leave These 18 Items in Your Car During the Heat or Cold in Texas

