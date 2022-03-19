New Construction Theme Park In Texas Opens, Then Closes The Next Day

Well that was fast. I'm not going to lie, when I first read about this new theme park, I had my doubts. I mean think about it: Heavy machinery and kids...together. I know every possible safety measure was probably thought of but I'm glad someone at the home office thought not to "rush" into things and make sure everything is good before they open up.

Dig World, the first heavy construction equipment themed amusement park in Texas opened up in Katy This Week.

We told you earlier this week about Dig World which is designed to safely provide a hands-on experience for both children and adults in operating heavy equipment. Some of the equipment on site will include full size Caterpillar Mini-Excavators, Skid Steers and UTVs. Other attractions at Dig World include a gem mining station, a playground, and a turf field with games such as Cornhole and TowerBall.

The park is adjacent to Katy Mills mall, spanning 3.5 acres and they held their grand opening on Thursday.



The park had all the makings of what seemed to be a huge grand opening weekend as their website crashed during the week due to sales and interest. But after hosting their grand opening on Thursday, the park posted a message to their Instagram account later in the day stating that the park was closing for the remainder of the weekend due to "machine capacity" according to ABC13 in Houston.

When the park reopens remains unknown but what we do know is that those who purchased a ticket for this weekend should be receiving an email from them to re-schedule. To find out more details about it, click on the original story at the button below.

Activity Ideas for Young Kids in East Texas Here are some fun ideas for kids under the age of 2-years-old

10 Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy.

PIVOT! This Houston, Texas Home Is a Friends-lover's Dream