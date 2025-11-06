I still feel like Tyler just got our FRESH by Brookshire's grocery store a couple of years ago. However, it's been nearly 15 years now since the flagship store opened in the Rose City. Well, some good news for our fellow East Texans in Longview, you'll soon have your own FRESH.

Next week, the popular grocery store will open its newest FRESH location in Longview. Over the past decade and a half, the store has built a reputation in East Texas as a market that specializes in natural, organic, and chef-prepared foods. And, buckle up, Longview, cause y'all are getting a bigger one. The new store is 66,000 square feet, making it 10,000 square feet larger than the original FRESH in Tyler.

FRESH By Brookshire's in Longview Grand Opening

This new store features the best amenities of the Tyler and Fate locations, including a sushi counter, a Mexican taqueria bar, FRESH brick oven pizza, chef-prepared food, gelato, and an artisan bakery. The outdoor area will feature a patio, grill, and bar, along with a stage for live music and a playground for the kids.

If you'd like to be there to help usher in a brand new era in Longview shopping, the community is invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Nov. 12th.

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: FRESH by Brookshire’s 3121 N. Eastman Road, Longview, Texas.

The new Longview store will be the third FRESH by Brookshire’s location for Brookshire Grocery Co. Representatives from the store and the City of Longview will gather for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 12.

What an exciting time for East Texans. If you've never visited FRESH before, you are in for a big treat.