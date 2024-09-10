A New Longview Legend by the Name of Joe Mack

It was just a few weeks ago that we lost a true East Texas legend. The guy known as Pop around the world from his famous Pop Watch social media channels passed away, and to be honest we all just miss him. Joe Mack Roy, also known as Pop, always had a way of putting a smile on faces, often reminding us of our own grandparents from back in the day.

There have been millions of messages that continue to pour in showing support for the whole Roy family but most specifically for Jason and Nan who were both prominent figures in the Pop Watch videos which helped the audience build a close relationship. But since Pop left us there has been an empty bench in Longview that was often used by Pop while he was enjoying the sunshine and waving at cars driving by.

Joe Mack Longview Cat

Someone is in Pop’s Swing

Recently, Jason Roy took to the Pop Watch Facebook channel to let people know that the week Pop went into the hospital for the last time, there was a cat that started lingering around his swing. The cat would never come close, just hissed a lot. The day after Pop passed away the cat was found sleeping on his swing and front porch chair.

Longview Has a New Guard Cat

The citizens of Longview can finally rest peacefully as there is a new guard cat looking out for Nan, he goes by the name of Joe Mack. If you happen to see Joe Mack in Longview show him some love, just don’t be shocked if he tells you to “Get back in the House.”

