(Longview, Texas) - The internet is an interesting place isn't it? We can find some very truthful and informative information there. We can also find some of the most ridiculous claims and conspiracy theories around.

Look no further than TikTok for some of those outrageous and ridiculous claims. A viral video has given its list of the most boring cities in Texas. There is no context, no statistics, nothing that offers any proof into their claims.

Viral Video That Claims 3 East Texas Cities are the Most Boring

geoviewusa is the TikTok channel that released this viral video. In it, it counts down the 15 most boring places to live in Texas. There is no reasoning for the city's position. There are no statistics to back up the claim. Just "here they are, enjoy."

I'll go ahead and spoil the video. Below is its Top 15 Most Boring Place to Live in Texas:

15. Big Spring

14. Borger

13. Paris

12. Stephenville

11. Mount Pleasant

10. Plainview

9. College Station

8. Texarkana

7. Baytown

6. Sherman

5. Victoria

4. Port Arthur

3. Beaumont

2. Tyler

1. Longview

Mount Pleasant comes in at No. 11, Tyler at No. 2 and Longview at No. 1 as the most boring places to live in Texas. Many of the comments were quick to refute this list. For instance, one commenter said "Tyler and Longview is crazy. I live in Carthage and those are the places we go to be able to do something 😂."

Other Comments

Another commenter said, "Tyler has so much more going for it than Texarkana." Another reads, "Inaccurate... Lubbocks not on here." While another says, "Waco is definitely more boring than college station."

Again, there is no context as to why these towns made this list. There are no statistics used or metrics laid out to come to this conclusion. Just a TikTok video to stir up the masses, I guess.

