New Roller Coaster To Open At Six Flags Over Texas March 11th

It's been a long wait and the wait is just about over as Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas is getting ready to launch the park's 14th roller coaster as the 2023 season gets into full swing. This will be a unique coaster to the park's already impressive arsenal of roller coasters. This new coaster will be a launch-style water coaster and it's the first of its kind water coaster.

AQUAMAN: Power Wave will officially open Saturday, March 11th.

AQUAMAN: Power Wave will launch riders backward and forwards and straight up into 90-degree twin 148-foot towers and then send them plummeting back down across 700 feet of track into the opposing tower that's at a 90-degree angle also after reaching a top speed of 63 miles per hour the water coaster. As the coaster comes back down it will then send riders back across the track toward the water causing a massive splash!

Six Flags guests have been looking forward to the opening of this coaster for quite a while now. AQUAMAN: Power Wave was expected to open in the spring of 2020, but the pandemic hit and there were ultimately delays in the production of key elements for the ride. Also at this time, park designers had the opportunity to reconfigure the station house and loading platform to add more rider capacity by redesigning the track to allow for a second 'boat' to increase turnover time and allow for less wait time.

It sounds like you're going to need a towel to dry off after experiencing AQUAMAN: Power Wave.

This will be the first new major coaster for the park since the introduction of 'The Joker' ride was introduced in 2017. Six Flags Over Texas is currently open weekends and will be open daily the week of spring break beginning Saturday, March 11th through March 19th. Full-time summer daily operation will begin Thursday, May 25th.

