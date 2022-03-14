Congratulations to Patrick and Brittany as They are Now Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes

They were high school sweethearts at Whitehouse, stayed together while he played college football and baseball in Lubbock and she played college soccer in Tyler and continued their lives together as he went pro with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they are officially Mr. and Mrs. It's time to introduce Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Hawai'i was the scene for the moment on Saturday, March 12. Patrick Mahomes was dressed in his best tuxedo while Brittany had on her perfect dress, a custom made Versace. Patrick's brother, Jackson, was best man. Their one year daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, wore a white dress to match her mother. You can see some of the beautiful pictures on Patrick Mahomes Instagram.

The couple got engaged September 2, 2020. Brittany wasn't the only one that a ring that day as Patrick received his Super Bowl ring earlier in the day. Later that month, Patrick and Brittany announced they were having their first child.

The big wedding included Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs teammates tight end Travis Kelce, offensive lineman Orlando Brown, Jr., safety Tyrann Mathieu and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

This news is certainly very positive around the couple amongst a sea of negativity around Brittany and Patrick's brother Jackson. Brittany has raised eyebrows around her antics on Twitter and at Chief's games. Jackson has put the negative spotlight on himself through his sometimes inappropriate TikTok dances and allegedly ghosting a company after asking for, and receiving, their product but never carrying through with the promised endorsement.

Nonetheless, we send our biggest of congratulations on the couple's nuptials.

