I'm going to be honest, I'm a little mind-blown, I've lived in Texas for over 25 years and I had no idea this peak existed. And speaking of peaks, no peeking when passing by it.

There are a lot of reasons to go to West Texas, and probably just as many reasons not to, but we'll go ahead and put this one on the "go" side.

While many Texans refer to it as Nipple Mountain, you'll be surprised to learn that that's not its official name, despite it being a quite obvious fitting name. Some may know it better as "Perky Breast Mountain" or "Nipple Peak." But once again, neither is its correct name.

It's officially known as Squawteat Peak, or Tunas Peak, you know, to anyone over the age of 14. This surprisingly soothing cone-shaped limestone hill can be found in Pecos County, near Bakersfield and Interstate 10.

And while you wouldn't know it over all the giggling, this hill is "a significant archaeological site, particularly known for its prehistoric wickiup and tipi rings. The peak rises 300 feet above the surrounding desert floor and is a well-known landmark in West Texas."

No one will be surprised to learn, that according to the Austin Chronicle, this "rock formation on the long road between San Antonio and El Paso has been a memorable landmark for thousands of years."

A lot of evidence of ancient people has been discovered there, including "projectile points, one arrow point preform, 68 bifaces, 91 scrapers, 73 cores, 67 modified flakes, 6170 unmodified flakes, 1 polishing stone, 1 limestone abrader, 1 incised stone pendant, and 1 shell pendant."

You can read more about the historical significance of this hill here.

