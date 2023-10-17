Believe it or not, our Texas sized Thanksgiving celebrations are about a month and a half away. Many of y'all are putting together that initial list of what will be cooked or who will bringing which sides to the big feast. Thanksgiving is no easy undertaking. It can be a problem for some East Texans, however, because they either will have to work or just don't have the equipment or the knowhow to put together a big meal. That's where some of our local restaurants, and even a couple of grocery stores, can help by offering already cooked turkeys and sides to make your Thanksgiving meal a little less of a hassle.

Not Everyone Can Cook a Full Thanksgiving Meal

A Tyler resident recently reached out in a Tyler focused Facebook group to ask if any restaurants besides the now closed Traditions offered a take home Thanksgiving meal. Not everyone can spend the hours to put together a big meal for the family. Work can get in the way, they may just not have the knowhow to cook a meal like that properly or some may just a need a break this year from doing it all themselves. As Tyler area residents will do, they offered some great locations around East Texas to be able to pick up a turkey and sides or where to go to sit down and enjoy a meal together.

A List to Start With

Obviously, this won't be a complete list so feel free to add your suggestion in the comments below, but all of these suggestions are great. As far as how to order from these places, I don't have that information. You'll have to reach out to the business to learn how to order or make a reservation.

Below are 14 suggestions from East Texas folks for where to either pick up a Thanksgiving meal or go and sit down to eat.

