No Taco Bell, Not The Mexican Pizza! (And Other Cuts To The Menu)

Taco Bell lovers have been rather heartbroken lately. Well, at least as heartbroken as one can get over a fast food franchise. In the past several months they've been making cuts in an effort to streamline their menu and increase efficiency.

First, they removed all of the potato-containing items from their menu. Then, it was the much loved 7-Layer Burrito. (Many argue since Taco Bell still has all of these ingredients, how hard is it to keep making these? Good question.) Items slashed from the menu have included the Nachos Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. More recently, the Tostada (a personal go-to), but this--really?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In an effort to streamline and simplify their menu, as well as leave a lighter carbon footprint by minimizing packaging, the next items to go are the shredded chicken and *gasp* the Mexican Pizza. Many a late-night Taco Bell run will never be the same.

The "outrage" on Twitter and other social media has been pretty intense over a fast food item--only to be rivaled by the fervor created when the Meximelt was cut. And although I don't visit Taco Bell as often as I used to, I'll admit, this one made me kinda bummed.

I remember ordering Mexican Pizzas as a kid. My sister loved them, too. It was like combining all of what we considered the best ingredients on the menu and putting them altogether in one melty-cheese covered stacked festival of artificial-flavored joy.

Taco Bell has said, according to The Viral Track, "the packaging for the pizza accounted for more than 7 million pounds of paperboard annually in the U.S., so its departure will help Taco Bell inch closer to its sustainability goals."

A noble effort, indeed. I'll grant them that. That doesn't mean those unmet cravings won't be intense.

These new changes will go into effect on November 5th. I have a feeling many a Mexican Pizza will be ordered between now and then. After that date, you may have to make one for yourself. Thankfully, there are several copycat recipes you can try. Here's one that seems pretty highly rated.