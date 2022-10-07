Nominations Open For Tyler Metro Chamber Community Image Awards

Our friends at the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce and The All New Kiss-FM are looking to highlight a few of the best businesses and people in East Texas with The Community Image Awards.

For over 30 years, the Tyler Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce (The Metro) has been

providing service to the East Texas community, it’s businesses and it’s families. It is long overdue for us to bring back the “Community Image Awards” where we allow the community to nominate businesses or individuals who they feel deserve to be recognized.

We Want To Know Who Are The Best Of The Best In East Texas!

The community will be asked to go online and nominate businesses that they feel deserve to be recognized. Then from those nominated, the community will vote on who they feel deserve the award for each category. The Top 3 from each category will be presented at our Awards Dinner on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 6:00 pm, at the Rose Garden Center where the WINNER will be announced. The colors/attire for this event are red and silver holiday festive.

Here Are The Categories Open For Nominations:

Beauty/Barber Shop

Church Choir

Civic Organization

Community Sports Coach

Financial Instituion

First Responder (Medical/Fire/Rescue)

Funeral Director

New Business (Open less than 1 year)

School Principal

Restaurant

These businesses or institutions must be located in East Texas in order to qualify for nomination.

Nominate Your Favorite Below.

Please provide as much information as you can about the nominee. We will need to contact them to let them know they have been nominated. If you can't fill out the form, you can Email your nomination to herwanea.sirles@gmail.com or take a picture and text to (903) 372-9791.

Tickets for The Awards Dinner are $40 per person or $400 for a table of 10.

You can support this event by nominating businesses/individuals, voting for your favorites, purchasing tickets, becoming a sponsor of this event and/or taking out an ad in our program booklet. Tickets are available at Eventbrite right now. If you have any questions, please contact Herwanea Sirles (903) 372-9791 herwanea.sirles@gmail.com, Wendy Minix (903) 780-4836 wminix@aol.com, Gladys Pettigrew (903) 520-5859 gladys.pettigrew@gmail.com.

