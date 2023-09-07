One Local Texas BBQ Joint Still Makes the Best Sandwich in Texas

When it comes to BBQ joints in Texas we've got so many, it's true. We're drowning in a sea of delicious BBQ abundance. From Franklin BBQ in Austin, TX to Pinkerton's in Houston, TX, we've got a stacked deck. But for my taste buds there is just one Best Sandwich in Texas.

Get our free mobile app

And you can find it at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in Tyler. Call me a homer, but ten years after its creation, I'd still put it up against any sandwich anyone has ever come up with.

I just had one over Labor Day weekend and I didn't want it to end, the holiday or the sandwich. Paired with Stanley's thirst-quenching summer beer and you just can't go wrong.

Earlier this year, the good folks at Stanley's celebrated the 10th anniversary of the perfect sandwich. And it's true, a sandwich this perfect can only be inspired by the perfect name.

I wanted to know which came first, the sandwich or the name. Turns out it was the name. The name served as the foundation for the sandwich, not the other way around. Kinda like a songwriter coming up with a hook first. Co-creator and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q owner, Nick Pencis recounted the story of it's inception.

"I was discussing developing something new with Pit Masters Jonathan Shaw and Jordan Jackson," says Pencis. "I told them I wanted to develop a chicken sandwich and call it the “Mother Clucker."' That's when his fellow creators stepped in, "Shaw put together the seasoning blend and Jordan developed the sauce and how it was all put together."

What's in a Mother Clucker? Jalapeño cheese sourdough, smoked chicken thigh, fried egg, cheddar cheese, spicy barbecue mayo. Go Cadillac Style and add the candied bacon, and guacamole, that's what I do. In 2014 it was named the No. 1 sandwich in the entire state by Texas Monthly.

Now, go get you one as soon as humanly possible.

11 of Your Favorite Businesses Created in Texas There are so many successful businesses that got started in Texas here is a look at 11 of them.