I'd been seeing the event updates on Facebook for a few weeks and really did want to go.

However, life gets so busy sometimes that the idea of taking a weekend day to head over to Gilmer, Texas sounded unlikely after the week I'd had.

Thankfully, a dear friend encouraged me to ride along with her and her adorable son this past weekend and I am so happy I did.

Get our free mobile app

If I had to imagine and design one of the most idyllic, magical Christmas shopping experiences ever, this would be one of the scenarios I'd likely create--but this was even better.

My friend and I arrived at the 80 Acre Market in Gilmer, Texas a little after noon this past Sunday.

After taking a scenic road down, when we came to the gate of the beautiful estate where the Market was being held, we knew we were in for something special.

The pleasant drive toward the stunning home felt a bit like the beginning of one of those historical romance movies we love to get lost in for a couple of hours. When it came time to park, friendly folks directed us and there were folks in golf carts ready to roll us up to the house/store.

Once we were close and taking in the scene, we noticed an old vintage truck surrounded by bales of hay with a sign that said "toy shop." Parked in front of the truck? Why it was Santa Claus himself!

There was a lot of food, fun, and of course incredible shopping to enjoy. Here's a fun, quick photographic journey:

Photo Tour: A Magical Shopping and Family Fun Experience at 80 Acre Market in Gilmer, Texas If I had to imagine and design one of the most idyllic, magical Christmas shopping experiences ever, this would be one of the scenarios I'd likely create--but this was even better.

And just a reminder that the event will be BACK on December 17, 18, and 19. This is definitely one you'll wanna check out.

Tyler Residents Reveal Their Favorite Holiday Spots For Hosting Larger Groups of People Whether you're looking for a place for 20 or 100, Tyler has several options I'd never known, despite having lived here for many years.