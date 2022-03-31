Super Popular Fast Food Restaurant is Coming to Henderson, Texas

Woohoooo Henderson, Texas neighbors! One of the most popular fast-food spots in the history of eating is headed your way soon! How soon? Well, we don't know for sure quite yet.

And I have a feeling that, just like every single one of their OTHER East Texas locations, despite their incredibly efficient drive-thru system, this location is going to stay PACKED. (Well, except on Sundays, of course.)

AND of course, you know we're talking about Chick-fil-a. Let the celebrations commence, Henderson. (Although, has anyone else noticed that those all too well-known Chick-fil-a cravings seem to amazingly intensify on Sundays? It's truly a baffling phenomenon.)

Not only is Chick-fil-a known for their unbelievably delicious signature fried chicken sandwich with those adorable two pickles, but they've also become well-known for the ice dream treats, lemonade, mac n' cheese, and are now a go-to stop for breakfast.

When will this new Chick-fil-a location be opening in Henderson, Texas? And where will it be?

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, we don't know exactly what day we'll see Henderson's new Chick-fil-a location open its doors, we HAVE received confirmation about where it will be located once they pick a grand opening date.

KETK reports "It will be located at Highway 79 South and Evenside across from Kroger. City officials say that the business is currently in the planning stages."

In the meantime, there are several other Chick-fil-a locations around our lovely East Texas area that will happily fulfill all of our fried chicken sandwich fantasies in the meantime.

(But not on Sunday, of course.) ;)

Huge Henderson Property Over 73 Acres Just Under 1.3 Million It's one of the most expensive properties for sale in Henderson, Texas but it's gorgeous and comes with a large chunk of land.

The Ultimate Guide To Exciting East Texas Spring Festivals And Events It is that time of the year for us to get outside and have some fun. Now that spring and daylight saving time have both arrived, warmer weather isn't far behind and neither are the festivals that will be providing us with a lot of activities.