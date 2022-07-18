One of the Original Power Rangers Was in Tyler, TX Yesterday

For fans of the hit TV show, Power Rangers, last Sunday was a very important day in Tyler, Texas.

The original Green Power Ranger stopped at Ground Zero Comics in Tyler, Texas to meet with fans and sign autographs. His real life name, however, is Jason David Frank.

"He arguably has the largest fan base of any Power Ranger, and also played as the White Ranger, Zeo Ranger V and the Black Dino Ranger," reports KETK, who were also on-site to shoot some video and chat with the owner of Ground Zero Comics, David Seigler.

Seigler told KETK regarding Jason's visit:

"Fans appreciate it, they love having something to do in Tyler, and that’s something that we get the most thanks for and appreciation, seeing the smiles on their faces actually makes it worthwhile."

On top of the excitement of the visit, tickets were free for fans who wanted to come by and meet someone they held in such high regard during their kid-hood...(and adulthood.)

They also had the option of having their photo taken with Jason and to buy Power Ranger memorabilia to commemorate the visit and add to their fan-fodder as lovers of the show, and Jason's character, the Green Ranger.

Something some of his fans didn't know? Jason is currently "a practitioner of several styles of martial arts and recently completed a new film called Legend of the White Dragon which is set to release later this year."

Here's some video from the visit if you'd like to take a look:



