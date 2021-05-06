There are transportation companies across the US with trucks sitting unused, and not because they're not needed, it's because they don't have enough qualified drivers to operate them.

There is a shortage of experienced truck drivers in our country, and it's great news for those who do have experience. Can you imagine earning $14,000 per week? Can you imagine earning that much to haul goods across the country? Can you imagine getting paid that well while being a part of keeping our country going?

"And it's not just going to be gasoline. It's not going just going to be wood. You're talking about all your retail goods just like clothing, food, toilet paper, you name it," said Jim Grundy who is the CEO and owner of Sisu Energy.

Jim Grundy's company, Sisu Energy, is now offering experienced drivers $14,000 a week. Quick math and that comes out to over $60,000 a month. Guys, in a year that's over $750,000.

There was a time I really thought it'd be cool to be a long haul truck driver, get paid to see the country. There's certainly something romantic about it, right? Well, for $750,000 per year, it's starting to sound pretty dang romantic again. Although, it is the experienced drivers who are in demand. So, yeah, if you can wait a couple years, learn the game, you can definitely cash in in 2023.

Want to apply? Click here for more details. Good luck!